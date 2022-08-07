Another early start time for storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rinse, wash and repeat. After the first half of the morning is sunny, serval downpours and few storms will get going before lunch. The best chance to see the pre-lunch action will be east of I-4 and closest to the coast.

Scattered downpours and storms continue through the middle afternoon. By dinner, most of the rain will be west of Orlando. A lot of the evening will be dry area-wide. Like Saturday, it won’t the whole time, but be prepared to head inside to let the storms pass. Rain chances are at 40% Sunday.

Beach forecast:

After dodging a few downpours and storms at the beach for the first half of Sunday, a lot of the afternoon is sunny and dry with highs in the upper 80s.

Tropics update:

The hurricane center continues to highlight a tropical wave exiting the African coast. There are no immediate threats to Florida.