More heat and storms in Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances remain high in Central Florida for the next couple of days.

Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Monday and Tuesday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

By Wednesday, rain chances will be lower at 30%. Expect a 20% coverage of rain on Thursday.

Rain chances then increase to 40% on Friday and 60% over the weekend.

Expect high temperatures in the Orlando area in the mid-90s Monday through Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 90s from Thursday through the end of the week.

The normal high temperature in Orlando on this date is 92. The record high is 98, set in 1931.

Troy Bridges' pinpoint forecast for Central Florida.

Pinpointing the tropics

A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern Atlantic are associated with a tropical wave.

Environmental conditions appear generally conductive for gradual development for the system as it moves away from Africa.

Ad

The hurricane center gives the system a 10% chance of development over the next two days and a 40% chance over the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Danielle.

Hurricane season runs through November.