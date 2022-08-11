Scorching heat and a few showers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing low rain chances once again on Thursday as dry air continues to build into the mid-levels of the atmosphere.

Expect a 30% coverage of rain in Central Florida, with rain chances increasing to 40% on Friday afternoon.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

High temperatures will be in the upper 90s in Orlando. The record high on this date is 98, set in 1917.

Expect highs in the mid-90s on Friday and the low to mid-90s over the weekend. We can expect rain chances to increase to 70% on Saturday and Sunday.

Pinpointing in the tropics

A tropical wave about 800 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce some disorganized shower activity.

Upper-level winds are expected to become increasingly unfavorable for development during the next couple of days.

Ad

The hurricane center predicts that the system has a 10% chance of development over the next two to five days.

The next named storm will be called Danielle.

Hurricane season runs through November.