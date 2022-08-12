Rain chances increase this weekend in Central Florida

Heavy rains hit the region earlier this week.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be slightly higher heading into Friday afternoon.

Expect a 40% coverage of rain and a high of 93°. The average high in Orlando is 92°.

[TRENDING: Enter daily to win a $100 gas card | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Rain chances will increase with added moisture in the atmosphere for the weekend.

Expect rain chances up to 70% for both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the low- and mid-90s.

Rain chances will remain between 40-60% for the most of next week.

Yesterday in Orlando we had a high temperature of 91°.

We saw .46 inches of rain yesterday. Now our deficit is 4.62 inches since the first of the year.

Ad

The record high temperature for today is 98° set in 1929.

We are currently not watching anything of concern in the tropics.