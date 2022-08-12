79º

Rain chances increase this weekend in Central Florida

Getting hot today

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Heavy rains hit the region earlier this week. (Pixabay)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be slightly higher heading into Friday afternoon.

Expect a 40% coverage of rain and a high of 93°. The average high in Orlando is 92°.

Rain chances will increase with added moisture in the atmosphere for the weekend.

Expect rain chances up to 70% for both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the low- and mid-90s.

Rain chances will remain between 40-60% for the most of next week.

Yesterday in Orlando we had a high temperature of 91°.

We saw .46 inches of rain yesterday. Now our deficit is 4.62 inches since the first of the year.

The record high temperature for today is 98° set in 1929.

We are currently not watching anything of concern in the tropics.

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

