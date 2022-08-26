Hurricane center continues to keep tabs on 2 systems in tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. – Are the tropics starting to wake up? Maybe.

The National Hurricane Center on Saturday is watching two systems, with the peak of hurricane season two weeks away.

There have only been three named storms so far in 2022, the last of which was Tropical Storm Colin, which dissipated July 3. The last time there was not a tropical depression, storm or hurricane in the Atlantic during the month of August was 1997.

Sept. 10 marks the peak of hurricane season, which runs until Dec. 1.

The NHC is monitoring a tropical wave to the west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The system is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, and environmental conditions could support some gradual development through early next week while it moves west across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic at 10 to 15 mph.

Hurricane officials said there’s a 10% chance of tropical development over the next two days and a 30% chance over the next five days.

Meanwhile, a trough of low pressure over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing minimal shower and thunderstorm activity.

The system is expected to move west at about 15 mph during the next several days, and environmental conditions could become more conducive for slow development by early next week when it moves across the central and western Caribbean Sea.

The NHC said there’s a 20% chance of development over the next five days.

As of now, Florida is not threatened by either system.

The next named storm will be called Danielle and Earl.