Here we go again: Sea breeze storms to fire up across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect some more afternoon storms Thursday in Central Florida as the sea breezes fire up.

We will have a 70% coverage of rain. Expect rain chances at 60% on Friday and 50% through the weekend.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

High temperatures will be in the low 90s for the next several days. The average high in Orlando on this date is 91. The record high is 96, set in 1807.

Orlando had 0.58 inches of rain Wednesday, putting the city’s rain deficit for 2022 at 5.21 inches.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

We are pinpointing three areas of low pressure in the tropics.

Tropical Depression Five has developed, but it will stay a “fish storm,” meaning it will remain at sea and won’t threaten any land mass.

Another low is moving closer to the Lesser Antilles. It will eventually move out to sea and also remain away from land. Currently it has a 60% chance of development over the next two days and an 80% chance over the next five days.

Ad

Another area of low pressure is off the coast of Africa, and it has a 40% chance of development over the next five days.