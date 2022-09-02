Danielle becomes first Atlantic hurricane of the season

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Danielle has rapidly intensified into the first hurricane of the Atlantic season.

As of Friday morning, Hurricane Danielle was packing winds of 75 mph and was moving west at 1 mph.

[TRENDING: When can we expect fall to return to Florida? | Bojangles opens 1st of 15 planned Central Florida locations | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Danielle is the latest-forming first Atlantic hurricane since 2013.

Additional strengthening is forecast over the weekend as it meanders in the North Atlantic.

Ad

Danielle is not a threat to the U.S, but the storm will get close to the Azores and eventually Europe next week.

Danielle is located unusually north for a hurricane. Water temperatures remain above average in this part of the Atlantic ocean.

The season itself has been atypical with no tropical development occurring in the month of August.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: