Danielle loses strength as Tropical Storm Earl forms in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two tropical storms are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center in the Atlantic.

Danielle has weakened back to a tropical storm after becoming the first hurricane of the Atlantic season. Danielle was the latest-forming first Atlantic hurricane since 2013.

Tropical Storm Danielle is 915 miles west of The Azores and has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts.

There is little change expected on Saturday, though some slight strengthening is expected through Monday. NHC said Danielle could regain hurricane strength on Sunday.

Danielle is not a threat to the U.S, but the storm will get close to the Azores and eventually Europe next week.

Tropical Storm Earl is 115 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands and has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm is moving west-northwest at 13 mph.

Earl is expected to decrease the forward motion through early Sunday and turn toward the northwest Sunday through Monday. NHC said Tropical Storm Earl is expected to pass near or north of the northern Leeward Islands on Saturday and north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Saturday night and Sunday.

The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10.

