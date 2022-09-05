More afternoon storms for some in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – More rain is likely for some of us in Central Florida.

We are pinpointing rain chances at 40% on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances increase to 60% on Hump Day.

Expect high temperatures in the low 90s in the Orlando area. The normal high in Orlando on this date is 91. The record high is 99, set in 1917.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 5.14 inches in 2022.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

We are pinpointing Hurricane Danielle way out in the open Atlantic. Danielle will not impact land.

Tropical Storm Earl, meantime, will turn away from Puerto Rico, but it will bring some rain to the island on Monday.

Another area of low pressure off the coast of Africa has a 30% chance of development over the next five days.