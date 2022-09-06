H-O-T with lower rain chances in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures will be heating up more than they have the past few days in Central Florida.

Expect a high in the mid-90s Tuesday in the Orlando area. It will feel like the triple digits as early as lunchtime.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s through the week. The normal high temperature in Orlando on this date is 91. The record high is 100, set in 1821.

Expect rain chances at 30% on Tuesday. Rain coverage reaches 60% by the middle of the week.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 5.36 inches.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Earl, packing 70 mph winds, is north of Puerto Rico and will stay out to sea. The storm will likely strengthen to a major Category 3 hurricane but will not impact land.

Hurricane Danielle, meantime, is in the open northern Atlantic. It will eventually move closer to Europe in the next week or so and will also not impact the U.S.

There’s an area of low pressure off the coast of Africa closer to the Cabo Verde Islands that has a 40% chance of development over the next two days.

The next named storms will be called Fiona, Gaston and Hermine.

The peak of hurricane season, which runs through November, is Saturday.

