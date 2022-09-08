Wet one: Heavy rain expected to drench Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances will be 70% from Saturday through Tuesday.

[LIVE RADAR: Track storms in video player atop this story | TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

High temperatures in Orlando will be just a couple of degrees above the average for this time of year, 90 degrees. The record high temperature in Orlando on this date is 103, set in 1921.

Orlando may see its rain deficit of 5.63 inches in 2022 dip due to the rain.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Hurricane Earl is in the open Atlantic, moving closer to Bermuda. It will not impact the U.S.

Ad

Earl has 100 mph. winds and will eventually become a major Category 3 or 4 hurricane, but will stay out to sea.

Hurricane Danielle has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph as it treks toward Europe.

An area of low pressure in the open Atlantic has a 70% chance of development over the next two to five days. This low is about 1,000 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Another area of low pressure off the coast of Africa has a 30% chance of over the next five days. It’s destination is not known.

The next named storm will be called Fiona.

Hurricane season reaches its peak on Saturday and runs through November.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: