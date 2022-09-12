LIVE RADAR: Rain keeps on coming to Central Florida. How long will it last?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be high all week in Central Florida.

Expect an 80% coverage of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday, and a 70% coverage of storms Wednesday through Friday.

High temperatures in the Orlando area will be in the low 90s for the next couple of days. The average high in Orlando on this date is 90. The record high is 98, set in 1936.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 5.44 inches since the first of the year.

The rainy season in Florida typically runs from late May though mid-October. The season is defined by increased humidity and almost daily thunderstorms that impact the Sunshine State. The storms are typically generated by the sea breeze, when the air over land becomes warmer than the water.

Pinpointing the tropics

Eastern Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable, and any development of the wave should be slow to occur while it moves west or west-northwest across the eastern tropical Atlantic through the end of the week.

Formation chances over the next five days stand at 20%.

Central Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave currently more than 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Some gradual development of the system is possible over the next several days as it moves west to west-northwest over the central tropical Atlantic through the end of the week.

It also has a 20% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Fiona.

Hurricane season runs until Dec. 1.