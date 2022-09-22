Forecasting Change: Summer ‘22 ends as one of the hottest on record in US

FILE - Cracked dry mud is seen in a community reservoir that ran nearly empty after its retaining wall started to leak and hot weather and drought conditions accelerated the loss of water Longquan village in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The very landscape of Chongqing, a megacity that also takes in surrounding farmland and steep and picturesque mountains, has been transformed by an unusually long and intense heat wave and an accompanying drought. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Autumn is arriving! As we say goodbye to summer, we look at just how hot the summer of 2022 really was.

Across the U.S., summer 2022 was the third hottest on record. More than 100 different cities reported having one of their top-ten hottest summers.

Between Aug. 11 and last weekend, we clocked 38 consecutive days with a daytime high above normal. I really thought we might end up with the hottest summer on record. Check out the gauge for Orlando. It was not the hottest on record, but it was close.

For our neighbors in Tampa, it was a record setter. After setting the hottest summer ever in 2020, this summer was even hotter, and records in Tampa have been recorded since 1890!

Our media partners at Climate Central have launched a new index called the Climate Shift Index (CSI).

Below, you can see that our warm overnight lows this summer are tied to climate change.

According to Climate Central, “since records began in 1895, summer minimum (nighttime) temperatures across the U.S. have warmed at a rate of +1.6 F per 100 years... Nearly twice as fast as the warming rate for summer maximum high temps.”

