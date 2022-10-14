72º

Clearing skies with sunshine for the weekend thanks to front

Gorgeous weekend

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Metrowest sunset taken by PinIt! user Chad. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando)

ORLANO, Fla. – A front is making its way through Central Florida, leading to lots of sunshine Friday afternoon and this weekend.

Expect some patchy fog across Central Florida for the start of Friday.

A few clouds and a couple of showers can’t be ruled out mainly in our southern zones for today.

Osceola and Brevard counties could see a sprinkle with a few leftover clouds.

Most of Central Florida will clear out with plenty of sunshine. For tomorrow through the beginning of next week, we will have spectacular weather. Expect drier air and plenty of sunshine this weekend.

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s through the weekend.

By the middle of next week, high temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Slight rain chances return for Tuesday and for Wednesday.

Yesterday in Orlando, we had a high temperature of 85. The normal high temperature is 86.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

