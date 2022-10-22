Heading back to the 80s for the weekend

If you weren’t a fan of the unseasonably cool weather, you’re in luck. After a cool morning, high temperatures surge back into the low 80s with the help of sunshine later Saturday afternoon. A stray shower may sneak on shore along the coast, but most of the rain stays out over the Atlantic. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s for most of Central Florida.

Temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Slight rain chances return Monday.

Tropics update:

An area in the middle of the Atlantic has small chance for development as it drifts toward New England. There are no immediate threats to Florida.

