Warmup continues: Highs return to the mid 80s

ORLANDO, Fla. – After another comfortably cool start Sunday, highs climb back to the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. While the warmth is returning to the Sunshine State, the humidity is staying away.

Slight rain chances return Monday, especially along the coast. Rain chances overall Monday are small, only 20%. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies to continue. Highs Monday remain in the low-to-mid 80s.

Highs Sunday

Rain chances remain limited at best for most of the week ahead.

Tropics update:

Invest 94L has been designated in the North Atlantic. The weak system with limited thunderstorm activity could take on subtropical characteristics as it drifts towards the Canadian Maritimes over the next week. There are no immediate threats to Florida.

