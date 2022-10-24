Warmer week on tap in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a few coastal showers with a 20% coverage through the day Monday, but overall it will be nice.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s for the next couple of days. In Orlando, we will warm to a temperature of 84. The normal high temperature in Orlando for this time of year is 83. The record high is 94, set in 1919.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Highs will stay in the mid-80s through the weekend.

Morning lows will be in the 50s and 60s for the next couple of mornings.

Right now, the tropics are quiet.

Hurricane season runs through November.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: