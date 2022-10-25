67º

Fall in Florida: Sunny with highs in mid-80s

Temps start off in mid-60s in Orlando area

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to pinpoint beautiful weather for the next several days across Central Florida.

Expect a high in the mid-80s all week in the Orlando area.

On Tuesday, we will warm to a high of 85. The average high in Orlando on this date is 83.

Expect a high of 86 degrees on Wednesday.

High pressure continues to dominate the forecast, leading to mostly dry conditions.

Expect a 20% chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances are out of the forecast with plenty of sunshine included for the end of the week and the start of the weekend.

Orlando has a rain surplus of 8.22 inches since the first of the year.

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

