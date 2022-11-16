72º

Here’s when cooler weather will arrive in Central Florida

Orlando to reach high in low 80s ahead of cold front

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Shelf cloud rolling into Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing much cooler temperatures that are on the way to Central Florida.

We can expect highs in the low 80s Wednesday in Orlando ahead of a front.

We will see a couple of showers along the boundary with a minimal coverage of rain through the morning.

Expect high temperatures in the 60s on Thursday and Friday.

Morning lows will be in the 30s, 40s and 50s across Central Florida early Friday.

Expect a few showers through the weekend, with highs back in the 70s.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

