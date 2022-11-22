Here’s where it’s most likely to rain today in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to pinpoint an unsettled weather pattern across Central Florida.

Rain chances remain fairly high Tuesday, especially in areas just south of the Orlando metro.

Expect a 50% coverage of rain for Central Florida, but most of the rain will be in Osceola and in Brevard counties.

A few showers will ride north into Orange County and Seminole County as well as Lake and Sumter counties.

There is a stalled front over South Florida that acts as a focal point for rain over the next couple of days.

With energy and moisture in place, we will see rain chances at 30% on Wednesday, but only 20% on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

Expect high temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

High temperatures will be near 80 on Thanksgiving.

We are currently not tracking anything in the tropics. Hurricane season runs through the end of the month.

