Mid-80s before front brings showers, cooldown to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new front will move closer to Central Florida and bring a few showers Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The front brought strong storms in the southeastern U.S., but severe weather is not expected in the Orlando area.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Cooler air is on tap for Thursday.

Expect a high of 84 Wednesday in Orlando, with a 20% coverage of rain.

Thursday will see lots of sunshine, with a high of 75.

Expect highs in the upper 70s on Friday and temperatures near 80 through the weekend, with no rain chances after Wednesday.