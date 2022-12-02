Dry, sunny and warm through the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing beautiful weather in Central Florida behind a front.

Expect lots of sun from Friday into the weekend.

As high-pressure continues to dominate behind the front, dry air continues to build in, meaning rain chances are out of the forecast through next week.

Expect a high of 80 degrees in Orlando on Saturday and Sunday after warming to a high of 79 on Friday. The average high for this time of year is 76. The record high temperature in Orlando on this date is 87, set in 1927.

High temperatures will be in the low 80s for most of next week, with morning lows in the 60s.