1 more chilly day for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures will gradually warm for the next few days.

After starting off in the 30s and 40s across Central Florida, we are warming to a high of 63 degrees today.

Expect plenty of sunshine today through Thursday.

The high temperature on Wednesday will be 70 and 76 will be the high temperature on Thursday.

Expect a high of 79° on Friday and a high near 80 for both Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances return to only 10% on Friday. Expect a 40% chance for rain on New Year’s Eve day and a 30% chance for rain on New Year’s Day.

Early morning temperatures will be in the 40s after today, and temperatures will be in the 60s to start by the end of the week.

