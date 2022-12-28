After a chilly start, Central Florida is warming up

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pinpointing one more cool start across Central Florida.

After starting in the 40s and 50s for most of Central Florida with some 30s for northern zones, expect lots of sunshine across Central Florida with a high of 70 degrees on Wednesday and a high of 76 on Thursday.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and near 80 for Friday, with the rain chances returning this weekend.

Expect a 40% chance for rain on New Year’s Eve day and a 30% chance for rain on New Year’s Day.

Temperatures stay in the low 80s for the rest of next week.

