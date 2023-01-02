63º

Foggy start for Central Florida as temps warm up

Warming near 80 degrees

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Fog (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is waking up to fog as temperatures warm up once again.

Expect to warm up this afternoon with a high of 80 for today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with dry conditions.

Expect a high of 82 for Tuesday.

On Wednesday, rain chances return to 30% with a high of 83.

Behind the front that brings the rain, we can expect a cool down.

We will warm into the mid-70s by Thursday. Morning lows will be in the 50s with some 40s across Central Florida.

Expect highs in the mid 60s by Friday and the 70s for the weekend.

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

