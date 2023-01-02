Foggy start for Central Florida as temps warm up

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is waking up to fog as temperatures warm up once again.

Expect to warm up this afternoon with a high of 80 for today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with dry conditions.

Expect a high of 82 for Tuesday.

On Wednesday, rain chances return to 30% with a high of 83.

Behind the front that brings the rain, we can expect a cool down.

We will warm into the mid-70s by Thursday. Morning lows will be in the 50s with some 40s across Central Florida.

Expect highs in the mid 60s by Friday and the 70s for the weekend.