67º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Another warm day on tap in Central Florida. Here’s when things change

Orlando area could flirt with record highs

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida, Latest Forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be another foggy start for many across Central Florida, with some areas are under a dense fog advisory through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Expect lots of sunshine once the fog burns off, with highs in the mid-80s.

[TRENDING:  Become a News 6 Insider]

The average high temperature in Orlando on this date is 72. The record high is 86, set in 1930.

A new front will bring rain late Wednesday through part of the day on Thursday.

Expect a high temperature of 83 on Wednesday and 75 on Thursday.

Friday’s high will top off at 65 degrees.

Temperatures will warm into the 70s under sunny skies over the weekend.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email