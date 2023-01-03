Another warm day on tap in Central Florida. Here’s when things change

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be another foggy start for many across Central Florida, with some areas are under a dense fog advisory through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Expect lots of sunshine once the fog burns off, with highs in the mid-80s.

The average high temperature in Orlando on this date is 72. The record high is 86, set in 1930.

A new front will bring rain late Wednesday through part of the day on Thursday.

Expect a high temperature of 83 on Wednesday and 75 on Thursday.

Friday’s high will top off at 65 degrees.

Temperatures will warm into the 70s under sunny skies over the weekend.

