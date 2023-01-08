Turning warmer in Central Florida after cool start

ORLANDO, Fla. – After another cool start, temperatures will again be on the rebound. In addition to mostly sunny skies Sunday, a wind shift out of the southeast will help to pump in additional warm air.

That combination will help push temperatures back to the upper 70s.

Highs Sunday

That wind direction will also add a little moisture back into our atmosphere, so you will notice a few extra clouds bubble up in the afternoon. It will still be mainly sunny and those clouds will pose no threat for rain.

A stray shower may be possible north of Orlando for the Monday morning commute, but expect most to be dry with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs Monday top out in the mid-to-upper 70s.

The next best shot at rain comes along another cold front Friday. While this round of cold won’t even be in the same ballpark as the pre-Christmas Arctic blast, highs will struggle to climb out of the 50s by Saturday afternoon.

