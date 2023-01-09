Nice week on tap in Central Florida -- until Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a chilly start, it will be a beautiful Monday across Central Florida, with a mix of sun and clouds.

After starting off in the 40s and 50s, temperatures will reach the mid-70s.

Expect a high of 70 degrees on Tuesday, with no rain through Thursday, when highs will top off in the upper 70s.

A new front moves in Friday and drops temperatures in time for the weekend.

Expect a high of 68 on Friday, with rain chances at 60%.

Morning lows will be in the 30s and 40s early Sunday.