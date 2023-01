ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be very cold to start on Monday, but we are pinpointing a beautiful week across Central Florida.

High pressure continues to dominate the forecast, so there will be lots of sunshine, with highs in the upper 60s.

Overnight lows in the Orlando area will be in the low 40s.

Expect highs in the low 70s on Tuesday.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s on Wednesday and the low 80s on Thursday.

We expect to stay dry until the weekend.