Hang in there, Florida, 80s are just days away

Dry until the weekend

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be a beautiful day across Central Florida, with temperatures in the mid-70s -- after starting off in the 30s and 40s.

High pressure continues to dominate the forecast behind last week’s front.

Overnight lows early Wednesday will be in the low 50s in Orlando.

High temperatures will reach the upper 70s on Wednesday. Expect a high in the low 80s on Thursday and the upper 70s on Friday.

Expect lots of sunshine through Thursday. A few additional clouds roll in on Friday, with rain chances increasing to 20% from Saturday through Monday.

High temperatures through the weekend will be in the middle and upper 70s.

