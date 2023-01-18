☀️Central Florida, here comes the warmup

56º

Sunset over Lake Fairview in Orlando. (Image:Tee Taylor/WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – After days of very cold early morning temperatures, warmer weather is right around the corner.

Expect plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds as high pressure dominates the Central Florida forecast while pushing to the east.

Temperatures in Orlando will warm near a high of 78 on Wednesday.

High temperatures will be near 80 over the next several days.

Expect a high of 82 degrees on Thursday. Temperatures will warm to a high of 79 on Friday.

We will stay dry through Friday, with rain chances returning at 20% for Saturday and Sunday.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-70s on Saturday and the low 80s on Sunday.

