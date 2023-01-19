62º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Central Florida warms up ahead of new front bringing slight cool down

A few more clouds today

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather
New front in Central Florida bringing slight cool down (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is warming up before a new front brings a slight cool down.

Expect a high of 82 in Orlando on Thursday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The front will come in mostly dry Thursday evening. We can’t rule out a shower or two.

Expect a high temperature on Friday of 78.

We will see a few showers this weekend, with a 20% coverage on both Saturday and on Sunday.

Expect a high temperature of 72 on Saturday and 82 on Sunday.

Rain chances will continue at 20% for a good bit of next week, with high temperatures in the 70s.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email