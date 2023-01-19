Central Florida warms up ahead of new front bringing slight cool down

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

New front in Central Florida bringing slight cool down

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is warming up before a new front brings a slight cool down.

Expect a high of 82 in Orlando on Thursday.

The front will come in mostly dry Thursday evening. We can’t rule out a shower or two.

Expect a high temperature on Friday of 78.

We will see a few showers this weekend, with a 20% coverage on both Saturday and on Sunday.

Expect a high temperature of 72 on Saturday and 82 on Sunday.

Rain chances will continue at 20% for a good bit of next week, with high temperatures in the 70s.