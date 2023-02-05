Gray skies, high rain chances return to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – All of Central Florida will see cloudy skies by Sunday afternoon, but the highest chances for washout potential reside closer to the Atlantic coast. Clouds will increase from south to north, so areas north of Orlando have a shot for a few hours of sunshine before thick cloud cover rolls in.

Rain chances ramp up through the morning and early afternoon especially for areas along and east of I-4.

Future radar

Rain will gradually move out over the Atlantic through the middle of the afternoon.

Future radar

Localized flooding in poor drainage areas along and east of I-95 will be possible as several inches of rain could fall through early Sunday evening.

Temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 60s with the added cloud cover, increasing rain and a breezy northeast wind at times.

Highs

Since it is expected to be on the drier side west of Orlando and along I-75, expect temperatures to be running a few degrees warmer. Rain chances aren’t zero in these areas, but they are significantly lower.