Beautiful start to week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After last week’s weather flirted with record highs, it will be much more comfortable this week in Central Florida.

Expect plenty of sunshine Monday in Orlando, with high temperatures in the mid-70s. The average high in Orlando on this date is 73.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

High temperatures will be in the mid-70s on Tuesday before climbing to the upper 70s on Wednesday.

We will stay dry through Wednesday.

Expect a high temperature in the low 80s on Thursday and Friday, when rain chances increase to 20% and 40%, respectively.

A front will move in on Friday and cool us back down by the weekend.

Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-60s on Saturday and Sunday, with morning lows in the 40s.