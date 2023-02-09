65º

Near record heat in Orlando area before front brings rain, cooler temps

Central Florida to warm into mid-80s

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Sunrise over Lake Eola in Orlando. (Image: James Gosselin/WKMG) (WKMG 2020)

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a new front moving into Central Florida.

We will see rain and some storms on Friday and Saturday as an area of low pressure moves into the region.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s -- near records -- in the Orlando area on Thursday and Friday.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Rain chances stand at 40% on Friday and 50% on Saturday, when highs will be in the low 70s.

Lows will dip into the 40s early Sunday.

By Sunday, we clear out with lots of sunshine and a high in the mid-60s.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

