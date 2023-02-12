Windy and much cooler to close out the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Behind the storm that brought heavy rain for some on Saturday, colder air is plunging down the peninsula. Expect a windy Sunday as the storm pulls away from Central Florida.

Wind gusts at times will be on the order of 30-40 mph through the middle of Sunday afternoon.

After a few early showers, skies will try to clear out gradually through the afternoon as drier air moves in. Even with increasing sunshine, high temperatures only top out in the mid 60s.

Monday morning

Temperatures by Monday morning fall back into the 40s for most of Central Florida.

Highs return to the upper 60s and low 70s with the help of dominant sunshine Monday. After another cold start Tuesday morning, temperatures rebound back to the mid-to-upper 70s. The 80s return by Wednesday.

