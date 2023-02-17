Record heat then new front brings cooler air for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a new front that will bring changes for the weekend.

Expect a high temperature of 88 on Friday.

The record high temperature for today is 88, set in 1944.

The front will come in weak with minimal rain chances at only 20% at around 5 p.m. on Friday in Marion County.

The front washes out on top of I-4 at around 7 p.m. Friday with lingering clouds.

Temperatures will only warm near 70 across Central Florida for Saturday afternoon, after starting out in the 50s.

Expect a high temperature of 82 on Sunday and on Presidents Day on Monday.

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s on Tuesday and the upper 80s for Wednesday and for Thursday.