Temperatures build as record heat comes to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are heating up across Central Florida.

Expect temperatures in the mid-80s for your Tuesday and the upper 80s on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be in the 90s for Thursday and for Friday.

As high-pressure continues to build into Central Florida, it will lead to clearing skies and lots of sunshine.

Expect rain chances to stay out of the forecast altogether into next week.

Temperatures will be near 90 for the weekend as well as the start of next week.

We will be breaking monthly and all-time records across Central Florida, starting Thursday.

Highest temperatures ever in February (no matter what day you look at):

Orlando: 90 (1962)

Daytona Beach: 89 (1985)

Melbourne: 92 (1962)

Sanford: 89 (2012)

Leesburg: 88 (2022)

With 91 expected on Thursday, we will hit the all-time hottest temperature for Orlando in February then.