What happened to winter? Highs near 90 linger in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. – Again. We are pinpointing extreme winter heat over the next few days in Central Florida.

Expect a high of 88 degrees Thursday in Orlando. The average high in Orlando on this date is 77. The record high is 90, set in 1918.

Friday’s high will top off near 90.

Expect a high temperature of 88 on Saturday along a front that will bring a 30% chance of rain.

By Sunday, temperatures will be just a little bit cooler, with a high of 80.

We will be dry for a good bit of next week, with high temperatures back into the upper 80s by Wednesday.

The fire danger will be elevated for the end of this week.