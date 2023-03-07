Warm and dry in Central Florida for now. Cooler by the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – There will be dry conditions across Central Florida, putting some areas at risk for fires.

Osceola, Polk, Orange and Flagler counties are under a moderate fire danger on Tuesday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Expect a high temperature of 87 degrees in Orlando. The record high temperature on this date is 90, set in 1938.

High temperatures will be in the low 80s on Wednesday and the upper 70s on Thursday.

By the weekend, we will see a minimal coverage of rain with a new front that will drop temperatures into the mid- and upper 70s.

Remember to set your clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday night as we “spring forward.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: