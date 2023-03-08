Not as hot in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It won’t be quite as hot as the past several days in Central Florida.

Expect a high temperature of 82 degrees in Orlando after starting out with some patchy fog. There will be a mix of sun and clouds during the day.

High temperatures will be close to 80 on Thursday and the low 80s on Friday.

A front will bring a 20% chance of rain on Friday and Saturday.

Expect highs in the low and to mid-80s from Friday through the weekend.

A stronger front will push through on Monday and give us a 40% chance of rain.

It will also cool us down. Tuesday’s high could be near 70 degrees.