Not as hot in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It won’t be quite as hot as the past several days in Central Florida.
Expect a high temperature of 82 degrees in Orlando after starting out with some patchy fog. There will be a mix of sun and clouds during the day.
High temperatures will be close to 80 on Thursday and the low 80s on Friday.
A front will bring a 20% chance of rain on Friday and Saturday.
Expect highs in the low and to mid-80s from Friday through the weekend.
A stronger front will push through on Monday and give us a 40% chance of rain.
It will also cool us down. Tuesday’s high could be near 70 degrees.