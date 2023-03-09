64º

Super nice day in Central Florida. Big changes days away

Orlando to reach high near 80 degrees

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thursday will be a nice day across Central Florida, with a high near 80 degrees.

Highs climb to the mid-80s on Friday.

The average high temperature for this time of year in Orlando is 78.

Rain chances increase to 30% on Saturday, with a high of 80.

On Sunday, expect a high of 84 degrees, with lots of sunshine.

A new system will increase rain chances to 50% on Monday and 30% on Tuesday.

Expect a big drop in temperatures by next Tuesday, with a 30% chance of rain and a high of only 70 degrees.

