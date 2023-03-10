Warm weekend in Orlando area before front brings big changes

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new weather system will bring rain chances to Central Florida.

Friday will not be a washout, however, with rain chances at 30%, mainly after 2 p.m.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s in Orlando. The average high temperature in Orlando on this date is 78.

Highs will be in the low 80s on Saturday and the mid-80s on Sunday.

Rain chances increase once again on Monday to 50%, with big changes in temperatures behind another front.

Expect a high temperature of 82 on Monday, but a high of only 68 on Tuesday.

Don’t forget to set the clocks forward one hour Saturday night as we head into daylight saving time.