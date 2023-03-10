64º

Warm weekend in Orlando area before front brings big changes

Highs on Tuesday expected to be in 60s

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new weather system will bring rain chances to Central Florida.

Friday will not be a washout, however, with rain chances at 30%, mainly after 2 p.m.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s in Orlando. The average high temperature in Orlando on this date is 78.

Highs will be in the low 80s on Saturday and the mid-80s on Sunday.

Rain chances increase once again on Monday to 50%, with big changes in temperatures behind another front.

Expect a high temperature of 82 on Monday, but a high of only 68 on Tuesday.

Don’t forget to set the clocks forward one hour Saturday night as we head into daylight saving time.

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email