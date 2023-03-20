Spring brings beautiful week of weather to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Cloud cover Monday morning will continue to gradually decrease from the northeast to southeast across Central Florida, with most of the rain moved out.

Skies through the day will become mostly clear after sunrise this morning.

A large ridge of high pressure will continue to build in and usher in much drier air under a northerly flow. It will remain cooler than normal, with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Skies will remain mostly clear into the night, with a few showers possible along the immediate coast. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-40s to low 50s across much of the area.

On Tuesday, rain chances will remain between 20-30% along the immediate coast.

Through the rest of the week, breezy conditions arrive with easterly winds between 10-15mph. Temperatures will begin a warming trend, with highs Tuesday sitting comfortably in the 70s and the 80s returning on Wednesday.

Lows overnight will remain cool for just a couple more days, in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The next cold front will arrive this weekend, pushing through the deep south. It will however, lose much of its forcing before reaching Florida.

By the weekend, highs could soar to the low 90s.