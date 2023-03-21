51º

Nice day in Central Florida, but BIG warmup on the way

Orlando could top off at 90 by end of week

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a chilly start Tuesday, we are pinpointing a nice warmup across Central Florida.

Temperatures started in the 30s and 40s across the region, with some in the 50s. Expect high temperatures near 80 in many parts of Central Florida. The average high in Orlando on this date is 79.

Because of an impulse and energy and moisture along the coast, we can’t rule out one or two coastal sprinkles, with only a 10% coverage.

We will continue to warm up through the week, with no rain chances until the weekend.

Expect a high temperature of 82 on Wednesday and 85 on Thursday.

By the end of the week, highs will be near 90.

