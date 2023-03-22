60º

Lovely day in Central Florida, but BIG HEAT on the way

Orlando to be in low 90s over weekend

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Florida sunset.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing dry conditions across Central Florida for the next several days.

Expect a high temperature of 82 degrees Wednesday in Orlando. The average high in Orlando on this date is 79.

Thursday’s high will reach 85, with Friday topping off at 90.

Highs are expected to be in the low 90s over the weekend, with record highs possible.

Rain chances don’t return until next week, and the pollen count and fire danger will continue to be elevated.

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

