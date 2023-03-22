Lovely day in Central Florida, but BIG HEAT on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing dry conditions across Central Florida for the next several days.

Expect a high temperature of 82 degrees Wednesday in Orlando. The average high in Orlando on this date is 79.

Thursday’s high will reach 85, with Friday topping off at 90.

Highs are expected to be in the low 90s over the weekend, with record highs possible.

Rain chances don’t return until next week, and the pollen count and fire danger will continue to be elevated.