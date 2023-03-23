The heat is on! Temps in Orlando area to soar past average highs

ORLANDO, Fla. – High pressure continues to dominate the forecast in Central Florida for the next several days.

Expect very warm temperatures, especially into the weekend.

Orlando will top off near 86 degrees on Thursday and 90 on Friday. The average high temperature in Orlando for this time of year is 80.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday, with no chance of rain.

The next front moves in by Tuesday, bringing a 20% chance of rain and highs in the upper 80s.

Until we get measurable rain, the pollen count will be high and the fire danger will be elevated.