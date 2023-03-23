65º

The heat is on! Temps in Orlando area to soar past average highs

Mid-90s expected over weekend in Central Florida

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – High pressure continues to dominate the forecast in Central Florida for the next several days.

Expect very warm temperatures, especially into the weekend.

Orlando will top off near 86 degrees on Thursday and 90 on Friday. The average high temperature in Orlando for this time of year is 80.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday, with no chance of rain.

The next front moves in by Tuesday, bringing a 20% chance of rain and highs in the upper 80s.

Until we get measurable rain, the pollen count will be high and the fire danger will be elevated.

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

