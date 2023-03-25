Record heat returns to Central Florida for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida will get a taste of early summer as temperatures flirt with records both Saturday and Sunday. After a few extra clouds early, more sunshine will be out for the afternoon.

Records Saturday

With the heating-of-the-day, a stray storm or two will be possible for interior Central Florida, but most will be dry. Rain chances will only be at 20%.

Sunday is dry and sunny with highs once again climbing into the low 90s. Records will again be threatened. The heat continues Monday with a few extra clouds ahead of a cold front. Highs Monday are once again in the 90s.

That cold front finally pushes down the peninsula Tuesday increasing rain chances slightly. By Wednesday, smore comfortable air returns. Highs Wednesday top out around 80 degrees, which is right where we should be for late March.