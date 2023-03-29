Comfortable temps reach Central Florida. Enjoy it while it lasts

ORLANDO, Fla. – Now that a front is clearing out of Central Florida, we are noticing temperatures that won’t be as hot.

Expect a high temperature of 80 degrees Wednesday in Orlando. The average high on this date is 81.

Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s in the Orlando area.

Thursday’s high will be in the low 80s.

Temperatures will warm back into the 90s by the weekend, with only slight rain chances at 10% by Sunday.

Highs will be near 90 next week, with slim rain chances on Monday.

The rip current risk will remain high along the beaches.

Orlando has a deficit of 5.35 inches of rain since the beginning of the year.