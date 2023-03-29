70º

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Comfortable temps reach Central Florida. Enjoy it while it lasts

Orlando tops off near 80 degrees

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida, Latest Forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Now that a front is clearing out of Central Florida, we are noticing temperatures that won’t be as hot.

Expect a high temperature of 80 degrees Wednesday in Orlando. The average high on this date is 81.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s in the Orlando area.

Thursday’s high will be in the low 80s.

Temperatures will warm back into the 90s by the weekend, with only slight rain chances at 10% by Sunday.

Highs will be near 90 next week, with slim rain chances on Monday.

The rip current risk will remain high along the beaches.

Orlando has a deficit of 5.35 inches of rain since the beginning of the year.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email