Welcome back, spring. Sorry you can’t stay longer

Orlando to reach high near 80 degrees

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s going to be a very nice day in Central Florida.

Expect lots of sunshine Thursday, with a high near 80 degrees in Orlando. The average high temperature on this date is 81. The record high temperature is 97, set in 1907.

Thursday’s high will be 82, and the high on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

Highs will be close to 90 over the weekend.

The fire danger and the pollen count will remain high for the next several days.

Orlando has a deficit of 5.45 inches of rain since the beginning of the year.

